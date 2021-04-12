It’s early April and early Spring in our northland. Spring signals show increasingly every day now, but we’re into a near-week of rain, chill, and grey-dampening of enthusiasm with thankfully diminishing fire danger. A cheery wood stove would be most welcome in this senior apartment camp at the once-grand rapids of our dandy river Mississippi but that is out of bounds; however, we have ferreted out some waves of warmth amid this week’s chilly grey…
A former high school classmate reached another birthday anniversary this week and annual contact renewed warmth. High school hockey and basketball tournaments renewed warm memories of long-ago introductions to long-term bride plus other long-term friends and teammates; NCAA hockey showcases three Minnesota college teams.
Reports received from now’s annual fantastic walleye run up on Rainy River include ice-out from the Littlefork and Bigfork rivers meaning danger if your boat was there and a couple days of muddy water that clears to resume the hot catch. Popularity of this fishery brings warm memories today from first Rainy River contact in 1966 that identified an environmental career in the forest products industry, and from these own major environmental challenges there of some 45 years ago.
A quick check at Big Bass Lake’s Idaho Avenue cabin address found everything tempting with lake ice gone. Our lake’s long gone, old snowshoe maker would have checked the ice-ridge there, which he called the “seawall”, and pronounced it “good” for this year’s dock installation soon to come. The cabin’s wood stove surely beckoned but remained coldly silent for now. Maybe the warmest note this week resulted from updated contact—email and telephone—with long-term friend, co-adventurer, and counsellor John at his own senior camp in Boise, Idaho. Publication challenges with a literary memoir project required professional legal advice which neatly provided opportunity for warm personal reconnection with this most trusted advisor. We shared symptoms of age that have slowed us, but not our warm memories of past outdoor and corporate adventures with smoke and fire.
Good memories and good friends, like good woodstoves, bring warmth and cheer to dispel dampness and gloom. We wish for more from all of the above.
Nachbar was born and raised in the small Minnesota River Valley farming town of Jordan in 1944. University of Minnesota degrees in civil engineering preceded a career in forest products industry environmental affairs in North America. Dick and his long-term bride, sweetheart, and best friend Regi downsized and simplified as they relocated from Snake River, Idaho, to Grand Rapids, Minn., in 2018. They're now camped north of Highway 2 and near their lake cabin of more than 40 years.