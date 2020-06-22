With the days getting warmer and longer we have to say farewell to some of those early treasures from the vegetable garden. Plants like spinach, some lettuces and radish. This is when they do what many plants do at maturity – bolt and go to seed.
You don’t have to limit your garden to one crop of many vegetables, you can manage several crops of many vegetables such as spinach, lettuce, beans, carrots, peas, radishes, spinach, broccoli, and kale. You do this with succession planting. By timing your planting it is possible to have fresh beans all summer instead of a big crop all at once and having some go to waste.
Beans and corn are easy; simply lay out a row or plot, plant the early crop at the usual time then when these seeds are up and growing vigorously, plant a second short row or plot and continue every couple weeks until the maturity time bumps up against an expected first frost. There is always a gamble in this, but that’s what gardening is all about.
Vegetables that bolt as soon as the weather turns warm, such as spinach, lettuce, and radishes, need to be planted to give you a fall crop, sometimes as late as a week or two after a first frost. For example, spinach with a maturity of 44 days, can be planted in the middle of July to give you a fall crop, sometimes even two.
Carrots take 70 days to mature so a late fall crop would have to be planted the second week of July. Some radishes, on the other hand, only take 30 days to mature some so may be planted much later for a fall crop. I will be planting Chinese cabbage in July to get those tasty salads in September.
We extend the season even further by planting greens and radishes in a raised bed that has plywood ends and hoops that allow the bed to be covered when frost threatens. Commonly called a cloche, this technique allows you to plant later and harvest well after the last frost. Last year we were picking spinach, lettuce and radishes into November. Growth does slow as daylight declines and temperatures drop.
When I was growing up and beans were ready to pick, all our time was occupied until the jars were out of the pressure canner and in the basement shelves, same with sweet corn! Now we plant short rows of corn at two -week intervals and enjoy it for at least a month.
Peas they can be planted 8 weeks before the usual first frost. Beets also require 8 weeks. Later plantings do not suffer the cutworm damage that early plants suffer.
Vining crops like squash, melons and cukes need a long growing season and hot weather to grow and mature so they are not candidates for second plantings.
Find general gardening information at the University of Minnesota Extension website: /www.extension.umn.edu/yard-and-garden/. Local Master Gardeners respond to your questions via Voice Mail. Call 218-444-7916, leaving your name, number and question. Our Facebook page may also be of help to you: <https://www.facebook.com/Beltramicountymastergardeners/