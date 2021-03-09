I've been staring at a blank page longer than normal thinking of the words I'll write that will be my last as a reporter for The Journal.
After all the stories I've written in my nearly 11 years at The Journal, this column will serve as my goodbye as I move on to a new career in the marketing and foundation department at Rainy Lake Medical Center.
When I returned to my hometown of International Falls in 2010 with my husband and 9-month-old daughter to work at this newspaper, I felt a mix of emotions coming back to the community I left in 2005 after graduation. My first assignment was to cover changes coming to the parking lot at Falls Elementary School and how the redesign would impact traffic flow. When making calls to gather information, I identified myself using my maiden name to help make the local connection.
Luckily, it didn't take long to reintroduce myself as Emily Gedde. From day No. 1, I was welcomed home with open arms even though I was still known to some as the cheerleader who didn't ever stop talking in class.
I like to believe I have come a long way as a writer for the community's newspaper. There has never been a shortage of news to cover, and I will do everything I can to rally continued support for this publication and the critical role it plays in our community.
This job has its perks, and I have been able to do so many things with a press badge – even though I've never actually had to use it. I've been front and center during Championship Saturday at the International Falls Bass Championship to feel the energy under the big tent, I've sat alongside local pilots in their airplanes checking to see if Rainy Lake's ice was officially out, I've tried food the picky eater in me never thought I'd give a chance to and I've even interviewed a few celebrities. I've gotten sneak peaks, behind-the-scenes privileges and an overall excuse to be nosy.
Of course, there have been times this job has been harder than others. I stood alongside our former mayor, Bob Anderson, as his house burned down, snapping photos I knew would likely be on The Journal's front page. I turned to him with tears in my eyes to offer an explanation, but before I spoke he said, “You're just doing your job. And you're very good at it.” Just a few years later, I sat around a table with Bob's family, proofreading his obituary and going through photos to use on the picture boards displayed at his funeral.
In November 2019, I was at Falls High School when it went on lockdown because of a written threat. As I was fed information from law enforcement officers about the situation, I learned Falls Elementary School was also evacuating. Although I felt my heart nearly beating out of my chest knowing my children were students impacted by the threat, I was able to remain calm and professional. Being part of the situation allowed me first-hand insight on sharing the information I knew I would want as a parent.
The pandemic has been challenging as a journalist. When things were changing so quickly nearly one year ago to this date, the community looked to The Journal as its trusted source of information about COVID-19. There were multiple times something would change before I was even done writing it. So, I'd take a deep breath, hit backspace and start all over again.
In the big picture of The Journal's 110-year history in Koochiching County, my time spent in these pages is quite small. Nonetheless, seeing my byline week-after-week has never gotten old. I miss it already.
As I move on in a new direction, I am nothing but grateful for the past decade and everyone who has been part of it.
To my family and friends: I am so appreciative of the times you've helped with my daughters while I covered evening meetings or had to run out to take photos on a moment's notice. I have a lot of good people in my corner.
To my editor, Laurel Beager: I've learned so much from you. Thank you for guiding me and showing me it truly does always work out.
To the people who have welcomed me into their homes, rearranged schedules for me and had dinner waiting for me during an interview: you're the real MVPs of this job. Your trust in me to share some of your most personal stories has made a lasting impact on my life.
And to readers: thank you for reading and for your feedback - both good and bad - it has helped shape who I am. I know it's frustrating when your five free articles run out, but that is how reporters get paid to gather and deliver the information you are seeking.
With that, I'm turning the tape recorder off with a few tears in my eyes, but I am so excited for my new adventure.