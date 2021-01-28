As proud Minnesotans, many of us don’t like to ask for help. We give; we don’t take. We support; we don’t lean on anyone. But now, the COVID-19 pandemic has flipped our world, and our old ways of thinking are upside down.
Many hard-working individuals in Koochiching County have supported United Way of Northeastern Minnesota, UWNEMN, for many years, donating out of each paycheck, contributing items or gift certificates from your small business, or participating in our annual events or raffles. During these challenging times, UWNEMN now has the ability to help you directly through support received from St. Louis County, area foundations, local businesses, and individuals.
You’ve helped us, and now we want to help you. Through our COVID-19 Crisis Fund, we are able to help local households that have experienced job loss or reduced hours/wages due to COVID-19. UWNEMN wants you to know that you’re not alone in the struggle to get your head above water right now.
Local households are able to complete an application at https://www.unitedwaynemn.org/covid-19-assistance-individuals. If approved, UWNEMN will directly pay mortgage, rent, utility, medical, insurance payments, and more. If your job has been impacted by this pandemic, you likely qualify. Eligible applicants include anyone laid off from the mining companies, those with positions eliminated due to COVID-related downsizing, small business owners and employees hard hit, restaurant and hospitality industry employees, and others. Even if you’ve recently gone back to work, if need help catching up on bills, UWNEMN can help you.
Please take a hard look at your current situation and those of your friends and neighbors as you read this. I urge you to apply yourself or to share this information with others you know who could benefit. In Minnesota, we may feel more comfortable giving rather than “taking,” but this is not a handout; it is a hand uniting with another hand to lift our communities up and out of this unprecedented challenge.