We’re here. We’re committed. We’re determined.
And we will keep right on delivering the community’s news, every day online and, now once a week in print.
You can continue to trust the people who bring you news and advertising opportunities. We are members of this community. We raise families here. We choose to live, work and play here, and truly care about the future of this community, and the success of its people, and we won’t stop.
As we approach 110 years of delivering you news and advertising opportunities, we have faced challenges, and we have overcome them together. As our industry has evolved, so have we.
Like others in the news and advertising business, we have experienced a decline in subscribers and in advertising revenue. As we have experienced changes in our market, we have reacted in the best ways we know how to continue to serve our readers and advertisers.
Today, like all other businesses, we face a new challenge — the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic — and we will overcome that, too, together as a community.
Beginning May 7, subscribers will receive their Journal once a week, on Thursdays and non-subscribers will receive The Journal Shopper on Friday. Single copies of the newspaper will continue to be available at all of our retail partners and will be available on Thursday.
The Journal’s website, ifallsjournal.com, will continue to give you the news daily, with quicker coverage and updates as well as on our Facebook page. Full online access of The Journal will continue to be included with a print subscription.
While our world seems to be changing daily, you can rely on The Journal to continue to provide valuable information and the news about our community you want, need and can trust.