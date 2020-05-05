Welcome Spring! It is so nice to have the temperatures being warmer and beginning to see grass growing, trees budding and flowers coming up. I am enjoying my walk to work most mornings as I look for new things growing and sprouting.
Here are three new books by authors new to us:
- "An Everyday Hero," by Laura Trentham is a book for such a time as this. Greer Hadley finds her back in her hometown with her life and dreams up in flames. Then she has to do community service hours helping veterans and their families deal with their trauma and loss and she wonders how to do that with the effects of her own life staring down at her.
- "Hide Away," by Jason Pinter is about an ordinary single mom who moves to a small town to hide her identity. She then finds herself investigating what the local detectives see as a suicide, but she thinks is a murder. Of course, they don’t appreciate her interference, especially as she always seems to be one step ahead of them. Can she protect herself and those she loves and solve the crime?
- "Mercy House," by Alena Dillon is set in a old row house in Brooklyn as a group of renegade nuns preside over a safe haven for the abused and abandoned. A beautiful novel of the extraordinary power of mercy, the grace it grants, and not just to those who receive it.
And here are three books by authors well-known to us:
- "The Last Odyssey," by James Rollins is the fifteenth Sigma Force book. James Rollins ‘combines cutting edge science, historical mystery, mythology and pulse-pounding action’ into a riveting read exploring the mythology surrounding the city of Troy.
- Simone St. James returns with "The Sun Down Motel," a roadside inn that isn’t quite right and Viv Delaney in 1982 and her niece Carly Kirk in 2017 both try to escape the snares of the mysteries surrounding the motel.
- "Secrets of My Heart," is the first book in a new series by Tracie Peterson, set in Portland, Oregon in 1879.
Let us know if you want us to save any of these titles for you.
We have several new board games also available for borrowing. The Magic Labyrinth is a really cool maze game using magnets, Ice Cool is a silly game with penguins and fish and trying to jump and slide. Sushi Go! Party! is the large version of the card collecting game Sushi Go!
Each of these is available for two week check out along with many others. Give us a call and let us know which ones you want to borrow.
We have permission from the International Falls City Council to go ahead and prepare to open as soon as the governor lifts the edict to stay at home. Stay tuned as you will probably hear us yelling joyfully as soon as we can open. Life may be different for a while, but we really want to be part of it.