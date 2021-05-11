It is mid-May and things are beginning to bloom around here. I have tulips and apple trees at least considering blooming. I am so ready for green and color to spring forth. While I wait, I read. I just finished the first three (all that have been published so far) of Becky Chambers “Wayfarers” series. I really enjoyed all three, but especially the second title. They are in order The Long Way to a Small Angry Planet, A Closed and Common Orbit and Record of a Spaceborn Few. The latest title in the series releases this month and is called The Galaxy, and the Ground Within. I like her ordinary characters doing extraordinary things with their everyday lives on spaceships.
April was National Poetry Month but we just got 100 Poems to Break Your Heart compiled by Edward Hirsch. It contains ‘100 of the most moving and inspiring poems of the last 200 years from around the world.’ Edward Hirsch, the author of How to Read a Poem pulled together a collection to comfort or enthrall anyone trapped by grief or loneliness.
Work from Home Hacks: 500+ easy ways to get organized, stay production and maintain a work/life balance while working from home by Aja Frost is just what the title suggests, a practical guide for making working from home work.
Anthony Bourdain’s World Travel: an irreverent guide is a guide to some of the world’s most fascinating places as experienced by your host and guide Anthony Bourdain. Read about his favorite places in his own words, with practical advice on getting there, what to eat, where to stay and occasionally what to do.
If you love armchair traveling then be sure and read The Last Great Road Bum a novel by Hector Tobar. Mr. Tobar relates the story of Joe Sanderson, an adventurer and storyteller who belonged to no single place, people or ideas. The novel is a fascinating hybrid of fiction and non-fiction about a real person born in Urbana, Illinois who died fighting alongside guerrillas in Central America.
Jeff VanderMeer just released a new speculative thriller about the end of all things, not just endangered species in Hummingbird Salamander. This novel of dark conspiracies will have you guessing who and what is in danger or is dangerous.
Popular author Paula McLain heads in a very different direction with her latest title When the Stars Go Dark. While she moves back and forth between past and present, it is the past of Detective Anna Hart colliding with her present as she tries to deal with the tragedy of her life, the tragedy of young girls gone missing and how to keep our faith in one another regardless of what happens.
Have you taken one of those online DNA tests? A Million Reasons Why by Jessica Strawser explores what happens when two strangers are linked by such a test. For one, it is answered prayer, for the other it challenges everything she has known to be true.