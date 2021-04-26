Next week is Children’s Book Week with a theme of Reading is a Superpower. Come celebrate with May the 4th Star Wars activities outside (weather permitting) from 3:30 – 5. We’ll repeat most of the activities Thursday morning (May 6th) for our storytime crowd from 10:30 – 12. May 6th will be the last Thursday morning preschool activity until June 10. Join us outside Thursday mornings for approximately thirty minutes of stories, rhymes and more from June 10 – August 12.
The junior room will be having the carpet replaced the week of May 10th. Much of the juvenile collection will be unavailable that week as well as portions of the room. Please make arrangements to get needed and wanted books prior to that week.
Looking to improve your job skills? Create an account on LinkedIn Learning and have access to thousands of hours of training on everything from leadership, to photography to software design to spreadsheets and lots more. Brainfuse, the youth homework help site we subscribe to through the Arrowhead Library System also provides access to JobNow, and VetNow which help adults with resumes, interviews and job tests. Visit our website internationalfallslibrary.us/education/resources-for-teens-and-adults to access.
The library was selected as a location for a Minnesota Legal Kiosk. This project placed over 200 computers around Minnesota with access to legal information and software to attend court digitally. If you need to connect with legal counsel or attend court, please call to reserve this computer. We will eventually have a link to reserve time online, but the project is still rolling out. Connect to Legal Aid, fill out forms or upload requested court information can all be completed on this computer. Check with us for more details.
Do you enjoy playing board games with friends and family? Check out our collection of games that can be borrowed for two weeks at a time. We have games for all ages to enjoy. Everything from Duck Duck Dance! and Snug as a Bug in a Rug games for toddlers, to Feed the Monkey, Hoot Owl Hoot! and Stone Soup games for preschoolers and early elementary students. Elementary students might also enjoy the Make ‘n’ Break challenge, Mine Shift or Feisty Dice. Junior High and above will find Chameleon, Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza, Suspicion or Settlers of Catan a great way to spend an evening, afternoon or entire weekend. We also have a variety of PS3 and Wii games available to borrow for a week, along with a Wii gaming unit with four remotes.
And if you are planning summer get togethers with family or friends check out our outdoor games including Kerplunk, ladder toss, cornhole, Dutch Blitz and more. We also have a pack-n-play crib, a portable high chair and stroller if you have family coming up with a baby.
We still have a few seeds available if you want to try and grow some vegetables, herbs or flowers this summer. Stop by the library and check out our list of available seeds.