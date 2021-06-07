Books and reading other materials open up the world of possibilities and provide color to our lives! Celebrate summer with reading. Read each and every day this summer and color your world brilliantly!
Family Fun on Wednesday evenings from 6 – 7 pm began in Smokey Bear Park yesterday, storytime starts again on Thursday mornings at 10:30 am and Big Play begins tomorrow from 10:30 – noon. Join us each week as we explore our world, play and learn. Teens and adults are also welcome to come and solve our quasi-escape gallery this summer. Solve the puzzles and earn a prize.
Complete a row of reading Bingo online in the readsquared app, or track in the summer reading booklet and earn a free book (up to five). Pre-readers can earn a free book everytime they are read to for 25 days. Everyone can participate and children will be better readers if they see the adults in their life reading too.
I read two books on vacation that I’m not recommending to anyone, so here are some older but still new titles available for your summer reading pleasure. The Mystery of Henri Pick by David Foenkinos examines the curious relationship between readers and books in a comedic mystery.
Danielle Steele continues to be a prolific reader with no signs of slowing down. Neighbors deals with life after an earthquake as there is nothing like a tragedy to bring people together and open up even if that complicates everything. A reclusive woman was once one of Hollywood’s most recognizable faces, but disaster drove her into hiding. She welcomes her neighbors into her undamaged home after an earthquake where secrets are revealed, relationships broken and remade amid an upended world.
The back of Not My Boy by Kelly Simmons asks “Who will you cross to protect your own?” A serious question when a young girl goes missing, police and investigators are swarming and your son is under suspicion.
Thomas D. Peacock has written ‘an Ojibwe story, told by wolves’ in The Wolf’s Trail. Discover traditions and teachings for young and old in this beautiful tale.
Frank Herbert’s world of Dune continues to grow and expand with new tales by Frank Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson in Dune: the Duke of Caladan. If you’ve read other Dune tales, you know of the fall of Leto Atreides and his son’s rise, but how did Leto, ruler of an inconsequential planet earn the emperor’s favor in the first place.
I’ll end this week with a couple of very new books that I haven’t had a chance to read yet. The Venice Sketchbook by Rhys Bowen is set in 1938 Venice and Caroline is trying to unlock the mysteries stored in this romantic city of history, art and beauty for more than sixty years by her beloved great-aunt. Cory L. Anderson has written a tale of poverty, loss, love and a frantic search for drug money in What Beauty There Is.