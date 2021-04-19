Happy Earth Day! Learn something new today that you can do to help protect our home. The theme for 2021 is “Restore the Earth.” It is also National Park Week, so maybe get outside, visit the park, pick up litter and properly dispose of it.
If you still need to tackle your taxes, we have plenty of Federal 1040 forms and instruction booklets. If you need additional forms they can be printed if you know the names or numbers of the form. You will need to pay printing costs for the additional forms. Federal 1040 forms and instructions are free.
A clarification regarding Mary Casanova’s new book Waterfall and my review a couple of weeks ago. She welcomes the opportunity to talk with students about any issues. The main character in the book is twenty-one and behaves as a 21 year old, not as a teenager and that changes the discussion. But I highly recommend it for adults who like locally set stories.
Celebrate Children’s Book Week with us. “Reading is a Superpower” and on Tuesday, May 4th, from 3:30 – 5 enjoy Star Wars activities outside on the lawn (weather permitting). Crafts running, light saber fighting and more. Storytime on Thursday, May 6th will also feature Star Wars activities for the preschool crowd and that will finish up our spring storytime sessions. We will take a break until Thursday, June 10th at 10:30 am when we begin our summer exploration of how Reading Colors Our World.
I enjoy reading fantasy but have had a hard time finding good ones lately. I am hopeful to read The Forever Sea by Joshua Phillip Johnson. The cover is gorgeous and the premise of the story is strong. Kindred is a hearthfire keeper and sailor aboard The Errant, a harvesting vessel on the never-ending, miles-high expanse of prairie grasses known as the Forever Sea. Her grandmother has stepped from her ship and disappeared into the sea, leaving a note for Kindred that she goes to deal with something waiting in the depths. I have several other titles ahead of it in my TBR pile, so if someone is interested grab it now.
Brian Freeman’s Detective Jonathan Stride is in hot water in Funeral for a Friend. His best friend makes a deathbed confession that makes Jonathan a suspect with the strongest motive for a crime committed years ago. If you like your thrillers set in familiar locales, then this is a great series set in Duluth.
Learning about the ‘small’ stories of war helps me remember that it impacts us all, sometimes in ways we can’t imagine. When We Were Young and Brave by Hazel Gaynor is a novel based on a true story of a school in the midst of war. The China Inland Mission School staff and students believe they are safe from the war raging in Europe until Japan declares war on the United States and Britain. They then find themselves being sent to a distant internment camp.