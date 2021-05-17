Summer is coming fast. Only a couple of weeks of school left. Summer reading will
begin Monday, June 7. Everyone is encouraged to join us explore how “READING COLORS OUR WORLD”. Stay tuned for more details.
Come check out the junior room carpet. We are so excited for the new color. It has
certainly brightened up the room. Thanks to Studio B flooring for quickly completing this job.
We are excited to partner with the Legal Kiosk Project to offer the ability to apply for
civil legal aid services, access legal resources, and attend online meetings and remote court hearings. To learn more about visiting a Legal Kiosk at our location visit
There are plenty of great books on our shelves including many new titles. If you like
outdoor adventure stories I highly recommend Hudson Bay Bound by Natalie Warren. Natalie and her friend Ann become the first two women to canoe the 2,000 mile journey from Minneapolis up to Hudson Bay, following the route made famous by Eric Sevareid in his 1935 classic Canoeing with the Cree. The rivers they traverse have changed a lot in the 80 or so years since. They share their adventure, their trials and joys as they spend approximately 90 days paddling north. I found myself wanting to travel to Granite Falls this summer and enjoy popcorn and root beer.
Beatriz Williams latest title is Her Last Flight about a lost pilot, a wartime photographer
and coming to terms with the loss of those we love. It is set in 1947 Kauai, Hawaii in a remote surfing village as a Janey, photographer and wartime correspondent arrives to research a planned biography of forgotten aviation pioneer Sam Mallory after his plane was discovered in a Spanish desert.
Sparks Like Stars by Nadia Hashimi is a riveting look at Kabul, Afghanistan. Sitara is
an Afghan American woman returning to Kabul to discover the truth about her family and the tragedy that destroyed their lives. The story starts thirty years later when Sitara encounters the soldier who saved her life, but may have killed the rest of her family. Can she re-open the doors she closed all those years ago and figure out what happened? Kabul isn’t the city she remembered from growing up, can she find any answers?
Nicci French is a well known author of thrillers and her latest House of Correction
doesn’t fail to impress. Tabitha isn’t a murderer. She knows she’s not. The novel opens with a body being discovered in Okeham, England and Tabitha being placed in handcuffs.
Liz Moore explores the opioid crisis through the lens of two once-inseparable sisters
Kacey and Mickey in Long Bright River. Kacey roams the streets in the vise of addiction andMickey walks those same streets as a cop.
Saturday, May 22 will be our last open Saturday until fall. We will be open from 10 am –3 pm. Summer hours are Monday – Wednesday 10 am – 8 pm and Thursday – Friday 10 am– 6 pm.