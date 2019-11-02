Do you celebrate the holidays or just Christmas?
We celebrate "the holidays," meaning more than one upcoming holiday, that includes Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Eve and New Year's Day - four of them.
Then, if you choose, throw into the mix the Jewish festival of Hanukkah, which starts Dec. 22 and ends Dec. 30.
For some reason, use of the phrase "the holidays" has become upsetting to some people, who believe the phrase has become a politically correct term for Christmas.
We certainly have no problem calling Christmas what it is: Christmas.
But as we finish Halloween, we move into November, when many people often purchase Christmas presents while at the same time thinking about what to put on the table for Thanksgiving.
The day after the holiday of Thanksgiving, we have the annual parade, that fortunately again will be conducted in our community. The parade and other fun-filled activities that day are intended to encourage local folks to stay, shop and celebrate the upcoming Christmas and New Year's holidays.
That said, kudos to the local folks who have stepped up to create a fun-filled holiday celebration of the upcoming holidays. We encourage people to show their pride and love of community and the holidays by coming up with creative and colorful parade entries.
Meanwhile, we just don't believe most people use the phrase "the holidays" as a substitute for Christmas. Instead, we believe people are referring to the upcoming group of holidays.
This isn't the first year the use of the phrase "the holidays" has been upsetting to people. And, we agree it should not be used to describe the religious holiday of Christmas.
We say call a spade a spade. Same goes for the holidays - the group of celebrations recognized from the end of November to the start of January.