The good news is the number of area residents reporting homelessness has dropped this year.
The bad news is the annual Point in Time homelessness count conducted the week of Jan. 22 is likely inaccurate.
And that's only because homelessness is less obvious in Borderland, than it may be elsewhere. Here, cold temperatures drive most people inside during the night, but the problem is still alive and well and living in Koochiching County.
Here, people without permanent places to live may end up couch-bouncing between the homes of family and friends or waiting for the warmth of day in gas stations, or sheds and garages, motels and even fish houses.
This year in Koochiching County, 47 households were counted: Five were staying in the Servants of Shelter shelter; two households were being housed in local hotels; and 38 other households were not staying in emergency housing.
On PIT count night, four of those households were seniors, eight were young adults between 18 and 24 years old, and two households included children.
This year's count revealed a spike in young adults that are homeless, reported Servants of Shelter Director Ariana Daniel. In the past, there were more families that appeared homeless in the count.
The count also reveals a shortage of one-bedroom housing, which could house those individuals. Two years ago it was more difficult to find two and three bedrooms for families.
Meanwhile, the count reaffirms what many of us know: “Housing is tight regardless."
The annual count is important because it’s among the few ways our society and local communities can attempt to identify the needs of communities to address homelessness.
Most of us are about three months away from being homeless. Situations in life can change rapidly and impact people in ways they cannot now foresee. An affordable housing situation can change quickly with the loss of a job, change in marital status, or the addition of alcohol and drug issues. Even the most comfortable among us can find ourselves uncomfortable very quickly should we be faced with these lifestyle changes and others.
Kudos to the staff and volunteers of the organizations involved in the PIT count. Their effort gives hope that homeless people in our county will find the assistance they need to find permanent, affordable housing.