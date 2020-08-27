The national party conventions are behind us and candidates seeking seats in local contested elections should have received questionnaires from The Journal.
It’s clear, we are now deep in the throes of election season. While it may seem far off, Nov. 3 will be here in a hurry. We urge voters to get involved now.
Elections often bring challenges for officials in charge, and the COVID-19 pandemic has added to those challenges. Voters should consider now how they want to vote in the Nov. 3 general election and get started. Absentee voting begins Sept. 18. The website of the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office urges voters to request an absentee ballot and vote by mail, due to COVID-19 concerns. Voters may apply online at the Koochiching County website.
Meanwhile, we ask candidates seeking contested positions to contact us if you have not received our questionnaire. We are asking that candidates provide their answers by Sept. 9 so we may prepare their answers in a package of election information we plan to publish in the Sept. 17 edition.
The responses will be published verbatim — as they were provided to The Journal — to allow readers to see how candidates articulate their positions.
We will provide information to our readers about candidate forums, should those be organized. However, we won’t report on these forums because it is difficult to provide equal and fair coverage of the answers given by each candidate.
The Journal’s Opinion Page should be viewed as a place for lively discussion and debate at all times, but especially during election periods. We expect it will be just that as the elections draw near.
We encourage our readers and the candidates to become familiar with The Journal’s policy on letters to the editor from and about candidates, as well as letters attempting to persuade people to vote a certain way.
All letters of endorsement or in opposition to candidates, as well as letters from or about candidates, will be published as paid election letters and are subject to a fee. The letters will be published on the Opinion Page, but will be labeled as a “PAID ELECTION LETTER.” We will maintain the 500 words or less limit on these letters, which will require a $30 fee to be published.
We urge all to find out now how to get involved and stay involved in a process that can influence our lives today and in the future.