Money won’t fix all the problems and concerns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s a good start toward recovery.
Koochiching County, and other counties in the United States will benefit from the American Rescue Plan Act, in at least two ways, from the act’s State and Local Coronavirus Fiscal Recovery Funds, and the Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund.
The U.S. Senate passed its version of the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill on Saturday, and it may already have been approved by the U.S. House, before heading to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.
The National Association of Counties, or NACo, called the approval a major victory for America’s counties. The bill, of which NACo helped to develop and for which it strongly advocated, includes $65.1 billion in direct, flexible aid for every county, parish and borough in America.
Koochiching County is slated to receive $2.39 million from that portion of the act.
The money can be used to strengthen communities by investing in small businesses and nonprofits, vaccine distribution, public health and safety, human services, especially for those suffering from domestic violence, mental illnesses and substance use disorders and much-needed infrastructure, including access to broadband.
Additionally, the act includes increased support for federal public lands and forest counties, as well as other crucial investments in local communities.
Koochiching County should receive about $2.2 million through a new program to provide additional direct aid to public lands counties as a part of the American Rescue Plan Act.
Sixty-two percent of America’s counties contain untaxable federal public lands, yet counties are still responsible for providing many services in and around these lands. The Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund will provide $1.5 billion in direct, flexible aid to public land counties over the next two years, in addition to the American Rescue Plan Act’s $65.1 billion county aid package. The legislation tasks the U.S. Treasury Department with developing a distribution formula based on each eligible county’s economic conditions, such as poverty and unemployment rates, household income and land value.
The money comes with use and reporting requirements to ensure the public funds are used by counties for appropriate activities and expenses.
Getting money to secure significant resources at the local level is crucial for recovery of communities like those in Koochiching County. We applaud the insight and wisdom of the lawmakers that pushed for that local distribution of funds.