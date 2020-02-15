Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle must quickly get behind a bill that would address voter privacy concerns for Minnesota's March 3 presidential nomination primary.
On Feb. 6, Minnesota Secretary Steve Simon, in partnership with House and Senate authors, introduced a bill known as House File 3068 would:
- Restrict sharing of party preference data only to a national party representative and only for the purpose of verifying participation in the presidential nomination primary, or PNP;
- Classify party preference as private data, which carries specific requirements for those receiving the information, and consequences for disseminating information to the public or other third party;
- Create an opt-out mechanism, whereby voters can be excluded from the list in the same fashion they can opt out of the public information list.
At issue is that to participate in the primary, voters must choose between a Democratic and Republican ballot. Who people vote for will be secret. However, under current law, all four major political parties: Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party, or DFL, Republican Party of Minnesota, Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis Party, and Legal Marijuana Now Party, will get a record of which ballot individuals select. Right now, there are no restrictions for how parties can use this data.
This flies in the face of a "secret ballot" process which has been the foundation of America's election process.
OK, so who people vote for won't be known, but which party someone supported will be public. And that could lead to the parties or someone they provide the information to using it to “out” people, especially those who want to project fairness and objectivity in their professions.
Minnesota is one of only 19 states that does not ask voters to publicly declare affiliation with a political party. In its current state, the law regarding the presidential primary can be seen as a backdoor party registration system, he said.
Lawmakers adopted the primary system when record numbers of Minnesota voters overwhelmed the 2016 caucuses. Both Democratic and Republican parties advocated to receive party preference information, to confirm who participated in their primary. Without this party preference information, the national parties say they will not recognize Minnesota’s PNP results as binding.
Clearly, HF 3068 would address concerns raised and allow the state to continue with the presidential nomination primary process.