Minnesota schools have held a huge responsibility during the pandemic: Teaching our children while keeping them safe.
Local districts have done a good job at that, and are now making plans for some of the traditional spring rituals and traditions — in some form.
Kudos to the International Falls and Littlefork-Big Falls school districts for finding individual plans for this school year that appear to have accomplished their missions.
We also credit the boards of each district in making plans for prom and graduation, but under pandemic guidelines and with details that can be changed — if needed — closer to the events.
Clearly, school officials have worked hard to understand and find ways to mitigate risks associated with students attending classes in school buildings.
And each have come up with plans unique to their situations. It’s not been an easy balancing act to maintain academic standards, while offering activities that help make well-rounded students, who grow into the same kind of adults.
The pandemic is not over, and positive case numbers could again rise quickly should we let our guard down and not follow safety protocols clearly shown to work: masking up, washing hands and socially distancing.
We urge members of the larger community to keep in mind that dropping their guard now, could change the way our students experience those special spring traditions. We should all do our part to keep the positive cases from rising, which will allow a more normal return to school and community activities.
Also playing a role is the increasing number of people in our communities who have complete the COVID-19 vaccination series, which keeps more of us from passing the virus on to others.
We urge people to play their part in allowing our students some sense of normalcy this spring by signing up for the vaccine and rolling up your sleeve when it’s your turn.