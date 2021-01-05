Businesses are opening, and youth sports are being played.
We should feel pretty good about this.
And, those of us who have put on the darn masks — no matter how uncomfortable — each and every time we are in public places should feel pretty good because it’s likely that is why we are now able to loosen restrictions on businesses and allow our young folks to play sports.
It’s truly a simple equation: Wearing a mask equals less spread of COVID-19; less spread of COVID-19 equals fewer positive cases; fewer positive cases equals the start to safely open businesses and youth sports without putting people’s health at risk.
So, why wouldn’t everyone just put on a mask?
We just can’t understand people who are unwilling or unable to believe that masks make a difference.
We’ve seen it.
That’s why it’s we find it alarming, disturbing, and disrespectful to find that some very nice, smart and usually well-informed local people not only shop at, but run and own, local businesses without wearing masks.
Everyone is tired of this mask stuff, but without continuing to mask up while the vaccination plan is rolled out, we will continue to see businesses, sports, schools, and our lives as we once knew them, disrupted by the need to restrict, close or curtail them.
We urge, actually we beg, people to just wear a mask out in public. Take it off at home, in your car and when you are in your yard. Enjoy it. Then, when you must be indoors with people outside your household, put on a mask.
Masking up is the only way we will be able to open businesses up, sports up, and schools up. If you won’t do it for yourself, do it for your family, friends, neighbors, and community — all who want to do business, play sports and live our lives again.