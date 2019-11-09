Monday marks Veterans Day in the United States. The day is also celebrated in other parts of the world, where it is known as either Remembrance Day or Armistice Day.
It was on the 11th of November, 1919, that the Germans signed the Armistice to mark the end of World War I, and therefore, the day became known as Armistice Day.
President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed legislation on June 1, 1954, making Nov. 11 a day to honor American veterans.
On Monday, we ought to take time to thank all veterans, men and women who have served honorably in the military during times of war and peace.
We may at times take for granted the rights and privileges we enjoy in this nation. In times of peace, these rights and privileges may not even be considered.
But consider the lives lost and sacrifices made by the men and women who have served in the military, and their families, that we may enjoy these rights and privileges.
These people have faced what many of us would believe the unthinkable. They have watched people suffer in other nations without these rights and freedoms. They have witnessed atrocities they can never forget even though they very much want to. And some have been mistreated for their loyalty to this nation by their own people.
And yet, many men and women continue to willingly put on the uniform of the United States military and go forth to defend and protect the rest of us and our freedoms here at home.
These people have not asked for much recognition or credit.
On Monday especially, but really all days, a simple smile, handshake and offer of thanks for our veterans service should be the duty of each of us.