There are times when it makes one proud to be a member of a community.
This week is one of those times.
This week’s International Falls Bass Championship has grown into a healthy and vital 15-year-old catch-and-release fishing tournament that is well-known, and highly competitive and respected.
And this community deserves to be proud of itself for that. Because the credibility of the event didn’t just happen. It was nurtured from conception to the maturity it now experiences by a dedicated group of board members and volunteers who recognize that this event challenges bass anglers.
In the end, competitors feel their skills have truly been tested and champions carry bragging rights for a good reason.
Rainy lake and river play a big role in why many of us have chosen to make this place home. It’s no secret to us lucky enough to live here that these two natural wonders offer recreation, a respite from the worries and concerns of the world, and even a place for a few to earn a living.
This week we have shared these two great places with anglers who will serve as the best ambassadors we can have for this community as they tell their stories of this unique area and this unique fishing event.
Each year, as anglers cross the stage at Smokey Bear Park, they compliment the area for its hospitality, warmth and the fine fishing that brings many back year after year. We simply can’t purchase that kind of publicity as we attempt to lure visitors to Borderland.
And while the IFBC is about fishing, it’s also about offering this community and its visitors a chance to have a little fun while rooting for their favorite teams. The entertainment is designed to offer something for everyone.
Congratulations to all involved, from the anglers on stage to the board members and volunteers who have truly provided a platform from which to showcase Borderland and which should serve as source of community pride.