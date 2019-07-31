You can't control the weather, but you can adapt to it.
Some of us may have adapted to the cool temperatures with an extra blanket Wednesday morning when International Falls reached 37 degrees, breaking a 121 year-old low temperature record.
And we were reminded a couple weeks ago that Mother Nature cannot be controlled when a storm passed through the area, and the National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down within Voyageurs National Park at its peak visitor season.
Fortunately there were no injuries to the many tent campers and house boaters out there, but it's likely many of those folks have another exciting story to add to the fish-that-got-away story of their experience.
To limit unexpected surprises, ReserveAmerica, which provides online campsite reservations, offers a few ideas to think about before you go.
- Check camping weather forecasts online. If you are lucky enough to be somewhere without cell service, weather radios are reliable backups. These range from simple battery-operated weather alert units and crank-type radios that require no batteries, to CB radios with National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) channels.
- If high winds descend upon you, seek shelter in a structure or tuck in near a large and stable rock formation.
- Minimize the risk of lightning by not being the tallest object around, or being near the tallest object around.
- In what appears to be a tornado, get low and out of the winds and find something to hang onto. Most injuries and deaths are due to flying debris.
No place, even your home, is ever completely safe from weather changes that can bring dangerous storms, but having the right tools, and preparing ahead of time is the best bet to stay safe.