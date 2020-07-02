On June 1, 2018, The Journal posted on its Facebook page the following: We believe in our community’s ability to engage respectfully and productively and hope you do, too.
We continue to believe that, and hope people who comment there still do, too.
That belief is part of The Journal's guidelines on posting to its Facebook page, which we use as a community forum to share ideas, opinions, and on-goings.
We continue to encourage our Facebook community to interact with our work, whether that means commenting on a social media post, messaging our social media accounts or emailing our editor at laurel@ifallsjournal.com.
We don't have a lot of rules about posting, because we want to cultivate a healthy and respectful community - online and in-person. But we do ask that posts, when interacting with us or others on Facebook:
-Stay on topic and do not post inaccurate information.
-Do not use profane, vulgar, violent or hateful speech.
-Do not use personal insults and name-calling.
We encourage that people comment with decency, kindness and accuracy, and hope they do so after reading the stories we have posted.
We want the comments on our page to add to a healthy and fuller community discussion on topics that affect and interest us all. And for the most part, people have done that.
However, reactions to the COVID-19 pandemic - and all that surrounds it - seem to provoke the ire in people, resulting in some using mean-spirited comments in their discussion with people who have different experiences and perceptions about the virus.
Opinions are based on your own experiences and perceptions, and we respect people who articulate their opinion in a reasoned and factual way.
What we, and others, don't respect so much is the negative, nasty-spirited posts that don't seem to be at all productive, or enlightening, or kind. They are there just to jab people.
While we don't like those comments, and wish people would simply not comment when they feel the need to be mean, we continue to support the right to voice those opinions, whether we or anyone else agrees with them.
Facebook should be seen as an accompaniment to our print and online editions that help us accomplish our mission to provide relevant, accurate and useful information that contributes to people's lives and a healthy democracy. Comments should add to the discussion, not degrade it.