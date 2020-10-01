There was a time in our nation when we could agree to disagree.
There was no anger, but maybe just a bit of frustration that one couldn't convince the other to see it their way, or from their side, or point of view.
Now, there instead seems to be anger over the idea that someone could even dare have an opinion other than yours. And even people who agree with one another on an issue are putting one another off with the frothing-at-the-mouth angry descriptions of people who disagree with them.
Have we lost the ability to respect someone, if we don't agree with them? We hope not.
Why are we, as a nation that has in the past truly come together in hardship and emergencies - think of 9/11, now unable to even tolerate without anger someone else's opinion being voiced, published, posted, etc.
We once practiced the art of persuasion, and then the acceptance of someone we cannot persuade. If someone disagrees with your view or your decisions, have a conversation about it. Maybe there are legitimate reasons someone has a view different than yours or makes a decision that you would not.
Understanding the base of someone's opinion or decision is the start of the ability to persuade or even to agree to disagree.
Passions are running high these days as we approach the 2020 election while still in the midst of the pandemic and all the challenges, unknowns and sadness it continues to bring.
We urge people to think before you speak, or for that matter type.
Is blasting your friends, neighbors, coworkers, acquaintances with anger because they don't agree with you or your decisions a way to persuade them to think your way? Likely not.
Instead of being angry that someone has an opinion that differs from yours, ask some questions, have a conversation, get some information.
If you can't gently persuade them to see it your way, accept that, and agree to disagree.