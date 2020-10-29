All elections matter, and all votes matter.
Tuesday is an important day, regardless of whether you are one of the many who have already cast their ballot in the 2020 General Election.
Tuesday, known as Election Day, marks the day we may cast a ballot in person for candidates seeking to represent us in federal, state and local governments. If you live in the area around International Falls and are unsure where you vote, see the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website, or contact the Koochiching County Auditor/Treasurer’s Office.
Tuesday is also the day absentee or mail-in ballots must be postmarked by the United States Postal Service. If ballots are postmarked Nov. 4, they won’t count toward the outcome of the election. Do you have an absentee ballot waiting to be filled out? Or the ballot sent to by Koochiching County ready to be put in the mail, or dropped off at the courthouse? The time is now, if you want to have an influence on your future.
Voting is an opportunity to help shape our future as a community and as an individual. If you’ve already voted: Kudos to you. If have not yet voted, mark your calendar for Tuesday.
As eligible voters, casting a ballot to help decide who will represent them at the county courthouse, the state Capitol, or in Washington D.C., is a civic duty, a responsibility, a privilege and a right that ought to be exercised as often as possible. It’s something this nation was founded upon. Americans have fought and died for this precious right and not exercising it is a dishonor to those who have sacrificed for this freedom.
But we also vote out of our own self interest. We vote for the candidates who most closely reflect our own views on issues, ideas and a vision for the future. Sincerity, honesty and truth should be among the qualities of the candidate for which we vote.
Clearly, the highest qualification for these jobs is the desire to make things better and the ability to understand how to achieve that goal. Working with people of diverse ideals and backgrounds requires the ability to listen, advocate and compromise to be effective.
There are many reasons to vote. Among them the ability to criticize the successful candidate. When voters choose not to participate in an election, they lose that right.
Win or lose, the people who are seeking these elected offices — especially local people who have offered to serve their communities — should be commended. It’s not easy to open yourself to scrutiny when your motivation is to offer voters a choice in views and ideas.
Voting matters. When voters don’t turn out to choose who will lead their local and state governments, they receive a government that doesn’t represent them. Don’t assume others will do this important job. Plan now to adjust your schedule Tuesday to vote, or to get your ballot turned in.