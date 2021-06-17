Minnesota first passed a seat belt law in 1986, requiring the driver and front-seat passengers to wear a seat belt.
And yet, during a two-week seat belt campaign, from May 24-June 6 which included extra patrols and awareness efforts, officers, deputies and troopers reported 2,070 seat belt citations and 91 child seat citations.
Buckling up, for most, is a habit; an easy and right decision. But for some, the decision not to belt up puts family and loved ones at risk.
Minnesota law states that drivers and passengers in all seating positions must wear seat belts or be in the correct child restraint. Occupants must correctly wear seat belts low and snug across the hips, and they should never tuck straps under an arm or behind the back.
Clearly some are still making decisions to remain unbelted, and that contributes to a preliminary overall traffic fatality figure of 177 compared with 125 reported in 2020 year-to-date, reports the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, which organized the annual statewide Click It or Ticket campaign.
Highlights, or perhaps a better description would be low lights, of the two week campaign include:
- Dakota County Sheriff’s Office cited a driver where a 3-year-old was standing in the backseat and looking out the window.
- Polk County Sheriff’s Office stopped an unbuckled driver with two children who were not in child restraints.
- Red Lake Police made a DWI arrest along with citations for the unbuckled driver and four young children unbuckled in the back seat.
- St. Paul Police cited a speeding, unbuckled female driver. The officer also cited the driver for violations including holding a phone and using FaceTime, and for three children not in child restraints in the backseat.
- Zumbrota Police cited two juveniles in the same vehicle for not wearing seat belts. One of the juveniles was the driver.
The decision to wear a seat belt can help make all the difference in a crash, the department reports.
- In 1987, 4,176 vehicle occupants suffered severe injuries in Minnesota traffic crashes. That number dropped to 1,056 in 2020.
- In crashes from 2016-2020, of the 15,670 children ages 0-7 that were properly restrained, 88 percent were not injured while another 9 percent sustained only possible injuries.
On the bright side, is a 2019 Minnesota Observational Seat Belt Survey that shows most Minnesotans are making the life-saving decision to buckle up: 93.4 percent of front seat occupants are wearing their seat belts.
It's an old message, but one that remains true: Seat belts save lives.
And the message now carries with it motivation beyond saving lives: If you are unbuckled, expect to be stopped.