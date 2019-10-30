When someone calls 911 in an emergency, they expect the call to be answered and the appropriate services sent.
What happens if no one shows up at an accident, fire, search?
We don't want to know.
But it's a worry for many rural communities across the nation that rely on volunteers, even if they're paid, to provide these services.
Our local communities are no different.
Many areas of our rural and remote Koochiching County rely upon volunteers for emergency services, such as fire protection, first responders, and ambulance.
Volunteers own businesses, have children, are caretakers of elderly parents, and have jobs, and yet they make time for these duties because they know how important it is to have these services available locally and quickly.
But volunteers continue to be needed.
After serving, volunteers need a break, with the idea that others will answer the call when it's their turn to step up. But that isn't happening in areas with aging and declining populations like ours, that often need more of these services because of the aging population.
Volunteers for these emergency services must be trained and meet certain requirements, which often come at a high cost to communities. And with an aging community, some of these volunteers are older and may only serve a couple years.
If any of these services fail, services from nearby communities may need to expand to assist where there is no one else to help, which could add time to responses.
Littlefork's ambulance service and fire department are facing a shortage of volunteers and we urge anyone eligible to consider answering the call.
The Littlefork Fire Department has lost seven members and in total, is short nine, the council heard last week. In addition, volunteers are faced with meeting requirements that need a time commitment to complete.
And in August, the council considered the need for more emergency medical technicians for the Littlefork Ambulance Service. The 11-member crew is made up of paid, on-call volunteers, with about 75 percent of the crew more than 50 years old. Because volunteers have day jobs, they can often cover nights and weekends, with the need to find EMTs who can cover the day shift.
Emergency services are among the most basic needs of a community. We urge anyone that can to answer the call and volunteer. It's another way to make a difference in the lives of your family, friends and neighbors.