There continues to be more confusion and concern about COVID-19: It’s spread, different tests, who should be tested. And, we keep hearing questions about whether people truly have the virus in the community.
While we strive to offer the most up-to-date information we can, we urge people to investigate a little for themselves about the virus, how it can be spread, and what to do if you think you have it.
And, we urge people to base their decisions, and opinions, on what the experts are saying.
A good source is the Minnesota Department of Health and its web page “Situation Update for Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)” for Minnesota case information. The site includes case counts, a map of counties with confirmed cases, and where positive cases of long-term care facilities are located. The data are considered preliminary and could change as cases are investigated. Total positive cases reflect only the results from laboratory testing.
“There are more cases in Minnesota, and the virus is circulating in communities,” adds the website.
In addition, see the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCov/index.html
It has a webpage that discusses the two kinds of tests available for COVID-19: Diagnostic tests and antibody blood tests. Diagnostic tests check samples from your respiratory system — such as swabs of the inside of the nose — to tell if you have an infection with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
Antibody blood tests, also called serologic tests, check blood for antibodies that would show if you have had a previous infection. Antibodies are proteins that help fight off germs. A serologic test may not be able to show if you have a current infection, because it can take one to three weeks to make antibodies after symptoms occur.
The CDC webpage notes, “We do not know yet if having antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 can protect someone from getting infected with that virus again, or how long that protection might last. Scientists are doing studies to answer those questions.”
With more information, we can make better decisions about what to do about our individual health concerns.