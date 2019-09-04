With the last long weekend of the summer behind us, we urge everyone — kids, parents, school staff, and area drivers — to think about getting back to school.
Classes started Tuesday at Borderland elementary and high schools. This back to school ritual is a time of transition — for parents and kids, as well as the community.
The football games have already begun, and children have hit the streets and curbs waiting for buses or walking to school. Area drivers are reminded to be extra cautious as they move about the community, especially in morning and afternoon hours, as well as during evening activities.
For kids, it’s time to get to bed earlier, wake earlier and find their thinking caps that we hope haven’t become too dusty in the past three months.
For parents, it’s time again to trust that teachers, administrators and others involved in your child’s school will be wise, caring, and focused on each and every child’s potential for success. In addition, parents of older kids must again think about the temptations and dangers their children face as they move into that almost, but not yet, adult world.
As students get comfortable in their desks in the next weeks, we urge parents to fight the temptation to fix your child’s problems. All parents should fight to avoid being “helicopter parents,” hovering over their children while taking an overprotective or excessive interest in their lives.
Instead, we urge parents to allow their children a chance to overcome small challenges and deal with the obstacles in life on their own. They may fail at these not that serious tasks, but they will learn from it and succeed in handling life’s situations as they grow older.
We urge parents to be a partner with their child’s teachers and administrators as the school year takes shape. Children’s attitudes about school and their teacher are often a reflection of the views their parents have expressed at home. Show your children that you respect the teacher, even at times when you may disagree with them. And if you disagree sometimes with a teacher’s actions or words, go to the source and find out the teacher’s view of the story before taking sides.
Getting involved in the school is the best way to find out what happens there. And volunteering not only gets parents involved and in the know, it shows kids the value of doing something for others. It’s also a great way to shape how kids think about school. Is it simply somewhere your children go during the day? Or is it a place where they excel at their full potential.
While the kids may be the ones in the classroom, parents play a huge role in the attitude their children will have as they face a new school year and whether they will work hard toward their own successes.