To assist in creating an informed electorate, today’s Journal offers the responses to questions we posed to candidates in local races that will be on the ballot Nov. 3.
Our Voters Guide is a chance for voters to find out some basics about the candidates and their ideas about why they are running. And soon, editions of The Journal will include sample ballots to allow voters to be familiar with what they’ll see when they step into the voters booth.
The general election offers people a chance to exercise their right to decide who will set the path for the future. Americans have fought and died for this precious right and not exercising it is a dishonor to those who have sacrificed for this freedom.
At all levels of government, elected officials spend your money. It only makes sense to know about the people who could be making the decisions on how that money is spent.
The names on the ballot are the people who want to make decisions that will impact all of us in varying ways into the future. Casting a vote for the people who share and will best represent your views, values and ideas is a way to help guide the future. The Journal’s Voters Guide offers the opportunity to learn more about them.
And more information is available to help voters decide who has earned their vote. Most candidates now have websites that offer their views and positions on issues. And many candidates phone numbers are listed in the candidate filings listing on the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website. If you want to know something specific, pick up the phone and call them. Find out where they stand on the issues important to you before you cast your vote.
We are also hearing that a local candidate forum is being planned that can allow voters see how candidates present themselves face-to-face, and hear their views about pressing issues. We urge voters to take every opportunity offered to get familiar with the candidates before the election.
If you are not sure what offices are up for election, visit the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website, which officers a lot information about elections and voting, as well as a way to submit your address to find out just what will be on your ballot. See https://www.sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/whats-on-my-ballot/
Kudos to all candidates who have tossed their hats into the ring. Seeking elected office takes courage, and is an honorable offer to serve the community. And thanks to those candidates who participated in our questionnaires. It took time and effort and is a great start to introducing themselves to voters.
Make sure you take the opportunity to find out which candidates best represents your values, views and ideas for the future. And then decide how you will vote: in person at a polling place Nov. 3 or by absentee voting, which begins Sept. 18.