The benefits of participating in sports as a young person are well known.
Research has found that sports helps build self-esteem, self-respect, and dignity; increases social interactions among peers and adults; helps develop talents and skills; teaches sportsmanship, teamwork, and emotion control; shows youngsters how to play within rules.
All of those benefits carry over into adulthood.
But more and more is being known about how head injuries from sports — at young and older ages — are impacting people’s lives. It’s a reminder to use caution and protective equipment when participating, or allowing our children to participate, in sporting events.
A recent and nearly local example is the sad story of Mark Pavelich, a longtime Minnesotan who played hockey for the North Stars, Rangers, and Sharks. He was also a member of the ‘Miracle on Ice’ team which won the gold medal during the men’s hockey tournament in the 1980 Olympics. He grew up a prep star at Eveleth High School before becoming an All-American at the University of Minnesota Duluth.
Pavelich, 61, was found by a court in October to be incompetent to stand trial in Grand Marais on four felony charges stemming from an August assault on a neighbor.
Pavelich’s sister, Jean Gevik, told news outlets the family believes Pavelich has CTE from concussions and blows to his head suffered in an NHL career that spanned parts of seven seasons. CTE, or chronic traumatic encephalopathy, is a neurodegenerative disease caused by repeated head injuries. Symptoms may include behavioral problems, mood problems, and problems with thinking. Symptoms typically do not begin until years after the injuries. CTE often gets worse over time and can result in dementia.
Although the collision sports of football and boys’ lacrosse had the highest number of concussions and football the highest concussion rate, concussion occurred in all other sports and was observed in girls’ sports at rates similar to or higher than those of boys’ sports, according to MedStar Sports Medicine.
Sports has played a huge role in this community, and in shaping many of us into the adults we are today, but as we learn more about the risks, we urge everyone to keep safety in mind first.