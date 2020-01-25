While many of us may still be having our morning cup of coffee, fireworks at 7 a.m. Monday mark the start of the 16th annual Arrowhead 135 Ultramarathon at Kerry Park.
And while many of us may also enjoy a reprieve from the recent frigid temperatures and snow, competitors may be a bit disappointed in this week’s almost balmy weather. Monday’s high is forecast now at 31 above.
The race is scheduled for what is normally the coldest part of winter in the Icebox of the Nation and the elements and trail challenges play a role in the historic less than 50-percent finish rate.
The warm temperatures will likely add additional challenges to this year’s race.
Regardless of the weather, Borderland residents ought to be proud their community plays host to the start of a race with the reputation as one of the toughest races on earth. It’s another way to put us on the map.
Sixteen years ago this month, 10 people ran, biked and skied 135 miles in some of the most scenic and yet desolate areas of Borderland.
On Monday, that same race will include about 150 world-class athletes from across the globe. Competitors must complete the race along the Arrowhead Trail within 60 hours.
Again, we say kudos to local veteran ultra-racer Ken Krueger and his wife Jackie for taking on organization of the race several years ago to serve as race director and co-director.
And kudos to the many volunteers and competitors that make this race a success. They have worked to take this race from its small beginnings to an event that has given Borderland exposure across the world and helped put us on the map as the site of one of the “World’s Ultimate Running Races.”
Many of these folks come to the area with family and friends prior to the race, providing an added economic boost to our community.
The race is a chance to showcase our community to people who may never have had the opportunity to experience Borderland otherwise. And, they may return to see the area in a different season.
Most of us avoid at all costs what these folks hope to experience, but these are not average people. Racers must meet minimum qualifications to even qualify to start the race and that’s to protect the foolhardy who may not realize finishing could cost toes, fingers and possibly a life.
Bravo to all the competitors and organizers. Even the most hardy of us bow to your toughness.