In less than one month, Americans will begin receiving invitations to participate in the 2020 Census.
This invitation should be delivered by the U.S. Postal Service between March 12 and March 20 and will include instructions on how to respond online, by phone or by mail. By April 1, most households will have received an invitation delivered either by mail or by a census taker.
We urge everyone to respond to the census quickly for a couple reasons:
- It's the law. And while you are required by law to participate, the Census Bureau is also required by law to protect your answers.
- It's critical to make sure boundaries for congressional, state legislative, and school districts are drawn fairly, and federal tax dollars based on population are shared properly over the next 10 years.
- It's required by the Constitution, which has called for an "actual enumeration" once a decade since 1790.
Those are the truly important reasons to respond quickly to the census invitation.
Another good reason: It will keep the Census Bureau from sending you mail, calling and/or stopping by your home.
The Census Bureau reports that 95 percent of households will receive their census invitation in the mail; 5 percent - where most people do not receive mail at their home’s physical location and use a PO box - will receive them when a census taker drops if off. Less than 1 percent - in very remote areas - will be counted in person by a census taker.
It's easy to respond; every household will have the option of responding online, by phone, or by mail.
And here's the deal: If you don't respond, you will be reminded. And reminded again and again. First you will receive letters, then postcards, then reminder letters and paper questionnaires.
And if you still have not responded, the week of April 20-27, you have one last chance to respond to another post card before the Census Bureau sends someone in person to your home to follow up.
Why not avoid the extra mail, hassle and perhaps unwanted visit by immediately responding by mail, phone or online.