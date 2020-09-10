Balancing the educational and social well being of our children with the need to keep them healthy this year will require a community.
As local schools begin classes this week and next, we urge everyone to consider the role they play in this larger community effort.
School officials far and wide, big and small, public and private have spent months developing protocol, guidelines and plans on how the school year — at their particular school — will unfold during the pandemic.
We applaud their efforts, and encourage support of the approach selected by each district.
But the responsibility for maintaining the ability for our children to attend classes in a school-building setting lies with all of us.
Clearly, school administrators and staff are the frontline workers in this back-to-school effort, and they deserve our support for the risk they personally take in bringing our young people to the place where most learn best.
Others also play a critical role. Parents, and extended family members of students, as well as friends of families with students, must consider whether there are things they can do to help minimize exposing the student in their life to COVID-19, thereby keeping the entire student body and school staff safe and able to go to school.
Employers ought to think now about how they will handle changes in the method of learning for the children of their employees. Many employees feel they truly have little choice in when, where and how their child will be educated this year. Should positive cases increase, the method of teaching our children may involve more time at home.
We urge employers to come up with a plan that, if possible, allows their staff to be flexible if students need to be out of school buildings for 10 days. Will parents who feel the need to stay home lose jobs, or is there a way they can keep working, whether with flexible hours or at home?
Should one aspect in this chain of community protection of our kids fail — and our kids end up learning from home — it’s likely to cause a domino effect: Students and staff go home and stay home from school; parents go home and stay home, perhaps losing jobs; local businesses falter with loss of staff and lack of local business, due to parents losing jobs, etc.
None of that needs to happen, and won’t happen if we all do our part by holding together a chain of protection tight around our children.