The fall season brings with it challenges and opportunities, as well as a fresh start for many students and teachers returning to the classroom.
Autumn truly begins Sept. 23, but the day after Labor Day is the traditional end of summer, and an opportunity for a new start for many: Students and teachers return from a summer break to the business of learning and instructing; Congress comes back into session from a month-long recess to doing the business of the people; the Koochiching County Board resumes its regular meeting schedule as it prepares its budget for 2020; and people close up the lake cabins and turn their attention to hunting shacks.
The time is also marked by cooler temperatures and shorter periods of daylight.
It’s that change that offers challenges and opportunities. The coming days seem to offer more time for getting back to the business of living than the frantic pace that often comes with trying to jam as much fun as possible into the short summer.
At the same time, fall allows us to consider how we can do better in school this year, or better at our jobs. We can choose to improve our relationships at work or at home, or to make a new start with a friend or family member.
The cooler weather and shorter daylight hours means getting back into a routine that ended with the onset of summer. Eating meals earlier and getting to bed earlier comes easier with the early darkness. Those weather changes also seem to spur a fall cleaning frenzy, with people clearing garages and closets of summer items to make way for the snowblower and sweaters that will be needed soon. But not too soon, we hope.
And at the same time, we must remember that this change in the weather and daylight hours requires drivers and pedestrians alike to be more attentive. School buses begin their routes and fellow drivers would do well to understand the laws about stopping for the bus. Children must also be more alert as they travel to and from school, sometimes in darkness. Students must watch for vehicles that may not see them and also be aware of people that may mean them harm.
The crisp coolness of fall is bittersweet for many in Borderland. We mourn the loss of a swimming-temperature lake, the blooming flowers, and the hungry hummingbirds that will be replaced by the excitement of hunting seasons, the pure beauty of white, and the chance for a fresh start for the coming season.