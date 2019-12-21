The cost of just about everything has increased in the last decade, including raising a child. New winter coats, school-sanctioned field trips, co-pays for doctor visits, all cost more money than they did 10 years ago.
That’s why we urge the Minnesota lawmakers to take a very close look at a final report from the state’s Child Support Task Force provided to the Minnesota Legislature.
The report provides recommendations for updating the state’s child support guidelines — something that hasn’t been done in more than a decade.
The majority of the economic model underlying Minnesota’s current guidelines is based on a 2001 study on the cost of child-rearing conducted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, reports the Minnesota Department of Human Services.
Minnesota’s guidelines have not been updated since 2007, when they changed from a model based on a percentage of one parent’s income to a model based on both parents’ incomes.
Among the most important recommendations is bringing Minnesota’s guidelines in line with the current cost of child-rearing, so child support obligations for parents with low incomes — combined monthly incomes of $6,000 and less — don’t exceed 16 percent of gross income of parents who owe child support.
In addition, the report recommends a consistent calculation of child support obligations for families with higher incomes — combined monthly incomes of $15,000 and above.
Child support doesn’t just affect the people paying or receiving it. It involves county and state staff, and that means county and state taxpayers, which makes it in all our best interests to do it right.
In federal fiscal year 2018, county and state child support offices provided services for 340,452 custodial and noncustodial parents and their 235,564 children. For every $1 spent on Minnesota’s child support program, $3.26 was collected in support of Minnesota children, according to the 2018 Minnesota Child Support Performance Report.
The task force was created in 2016 by the Legislature to review the guidelines and advise the Minnesota Department of Human Services on how to update them to ensure that they best serve Minnesota families and help parents work together to support their children even when they don’t live together.
Kudos to the task force members that included parents, legislators, professionals who work with families, and others.
By recognizing the profound impact child support has on Minnesota families, they solicited and accepted public comment from hundreds of parents, grandparents, child support professionals and community members to come up with the best solutions to an important and often difficult issue.