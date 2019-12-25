In the giving spirit of Christmas, we have a wish list we would like to see fulfilled. And while these aren’t the kinds of gifts that will be found in a box under the Christmas tree, they represent our best wishes for our community.
We wish for clear direction and good decisions for the benefit of the American people by President Donald Trump and members of Congress in this difficult time in the nation’s history.
And we wish for the safety and return home of all our troops, and troops from other countries, who are working hard to carry out their missions around the world.
Strong understanding and clear insight into the needs of rural, and especially northern Minnesota, are gifts we’d like to give the Minnesota Legislature when it convenes in February. We also wish for a productive legislative session for our representatives Sen. Tom Bakk and Rep. Rob Ecklund that will help them provide for and protect Borderland residents and their needs.
We wish for knowledge and wisdom for local, state and federal leaders as they consider how to improve the economy and create jobs in Borderland, and encourage growth and development in our community. With this gift we hope for healthy discussions and beneficial decisions.
We wish to continue what feels like forward momentum that new attitudes and businesses bring to the community.
We wish that all empty buildings, and commercial lots, be filled with prosperous and bustling businesses and customers.
We wish that all local hotels, motels, and resorts are full year around, providing stable jobs for workers and making visitors feel welcome.
We wish that we may enjoy our lakes and rivers, forests and fields, and backyards without more infestation by invasive species that cause harm to our native plants, animals and aquatic life.
We wish there was no need for the Falls Hunger Coalition Food Shelf, Servants of Shelter, Borderland Humane Society and Paw and Claws because no one was hungry and all pets and people had warm, loving homes. However, we also wish for the continued generosity of our friends, family and neighbors to help those people and pets who need it.
We wish for all who desire companionship and a meal, a wonderful Christmas Day Dinner at the Elks Lodge 1599.
And we wish that the spirit of the holidays and the joy of community that is felt at the Community Christmas Dinner is contagious and lasts in each of us the whole year.
We wish for snow and ice for those who enjoy it, and a mild winter for those who don’t.
And for all of us, we wish for a healthy and prosperous year.