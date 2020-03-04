The economic outlook is stable but a slowdown remains in the forecast. The small budgetary improvement continues into the next biennium and the structural balance is improved, but budget challenges remain.
That was the gist of a report by the Minnesota Management and Budget about the 2020 February Budget and Economic Forecast, released last week.
And, yes, there is still a surplus. The report said a small increase to the general fund revenue forecast along with a similar-sized reduction in spending estimates result in a projected surplus of $1.513 billion for the FY 2020-21 biennium, $181 million larger than the November estimate, said MMB Commissioner Myron Frans.
Often, people see a state budget surplus as extra money to spend. As in the past, we urge caution on spending, however believe there are a few ideas out there that deserve a closer look.
Among those ideas are eliminating the tax on social security benefits, a top priority for House Republicans for several years, and Deputy Republican Leader Anne Neu, R-North Branch, said Social Security tax relief will be a top priority for the remainder of the 2020 session.
Minnesota is among 13 states that tax Social Security benefits; 37 states do not tax Social Security.
Even though people have payroll taxes withheld from their paychecks throughout their careers to pay for Social Security, some retirees — depending on where they live — pay federal income taxes on their benefits. In addition, a handful of state governments tack on their own income taxes on Social Security.
The Minnesota Department of Revenue has reported that about half of the people who receive Social Security benefits don’t pay taxes on them. Minnesota began taxing Social Security benefits in 1985 after the federal government began taxing them at the federal level.
If Minnesota were to stop taxing Social Security benefits entirely, Minnesota taxpayers would save $430 million, Senate Republicans have said. Now, that money goes into the general fund, which is about $25 billion per year in Minnesota.
Minnesota Chamber President Doug Loons has noted that this is the seventh consecutive year of budget surpluses, the state’s two-year budget is set, and the rainy-day reserves exceed $2 billion.
The time is right to consider eliminating taxing Social Security benefits in our state.