We rarely praise special days set aside for certain causes.
But today, as part of what’s become known as Hometown Holiday Weekend, we recognize Small Business Saturday, which is truly becoming a big deal for mom-and-pop retailers all over the country.
And while American Express started the promotion in 2010, it’s grown bigger every year, and should be especially important for this community.
Keeping shoppers in Borderland on Small Business Saturday is an economic factor in the bottom line for many local business.
As this community watches its small businesses struggle with increasing online competition, we must be reminded of the value of making purchases from local businesses:
- You can inspect — smell, touch and feel — products before you buy them.
- You can take products home on the same day you buy them.
- You likely know and feel you can trust small business owners that are our family, friends, neighbors and acquaintances.
- You are helping a business continue to provide paychecks to employees who in turn spend that money in other local businesses.
- You are assisting a local business owner to pay taxes that support the services — snowplowing, water service, roads — we have come to expect from our local governments.
- You are helping keep afloat businesses that have continued to offer the opportunity to shop locally year-round.
- You have supported generous businesses that have answered, and will continue to answer, the call for donations to worthy local causes.
The International Falls Area Chamber of Commerce helps promote local shopping in many ways, including promoting Small Business Saturday, while it provides a voice and advocacy for local business owners.
We urge people to consider whether the benefits of shopping out of town or online are more important than the benefits we will reap with a strong, stable, local business community.