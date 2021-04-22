An effort to consider whether to combine the girls and boys hockey teams at International Falls and Fort Frances is well thought out and deserves a close look by both communities.
A presentation to the Falls School Board Monday made clear that both communities, and even more importantly students from both communities, would benefit by joining into one program.
While the conversation is just starting, we urge members of the Falls community to keep an open mind and consider the idea.
Clearly, hockey has been king of all sports in both schools and communities for years. We are all proud Broncos and Muskies — depending on who is playing who and when.
But the time has come to admit the challenges both communities face now and in the future, as the Broncos struggle to field full varsity and junior varsity teams in recent years, as well as the younger programs that feed up to the varsity and JV level. The Muskies leagues are growing in disparity, officials there say.
As a flier distributed Monday noted: Two great hockey towns stronger together, solving challenges in both communities.
Each school brings something the other needs to the table. Marty Goulet, who spoke to the board Monday on behalf of an interested group, explained the Falls has declining participation levels and a league without enough players; Fort Frances has players who have no competitive league.
Among the mutual benefits are that all kids who want to play will have a spot to play; games would be held in both communities; and students on both sides that may consider leaving to play hockey may stay at home.
Combining the two teams comes with concerns, including the closure of the Canada border for an indefinite period, and challenges such defining program levels, and the U.S. hockey system’s limited number of games.
For some, the idea of losing the proud hockey tradition that has deep roots in both communities may be a concern. That’s understandable. Both communities have worn their hockey hearts on their sleeves and are committed to their teams.
But, facts are facts. Declining populations and students numbers mean our community may no longer be able to support all the student athletics and activities we have all grown to love.
By joining the programs, the Bronco and Muskie hockey traditions remains alive and well, and can grow even stronger together. As sister cities, we like the idea of sharing resources that can benefit our students and our communities.
We urge everyone to ask questions and listen to answers on this topic.