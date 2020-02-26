Virtually every Minnesota community has a shortage of quality, affordable housing. It not only hurts the health and well-being of families, communities and businesses across the state, but also restrains job creation and economic growth.
That was the conclusion of U.S. Sen. Tina Smith earlier this month, following completion of a statewide housing listening tour.
This is not news to Borderland. We have known for years, and confirmed last year in a local housing study, that the lack of housing options in Koochiching County is not only impacting people and families who want to relocate to the area, it’s also pushing locals away.
It makes sense for Smith, as a member of the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee which oversees the nation’s housing policy, to collect information about the shortage and develop a plan. She and her staff met with hundreds of Minnesotans during 21 meetings and listening sessions in communities across the state.
Locally, we’ve made some headway on the problem. The Koochiching County Housing Collaborative organized and carried out the housing study that defined the local problem.
At the same time, a plan broached years ago to develop the historic Alexander Baker school building, vacant since 1998, into multi-family housing with 16-18 units has gotten traction.
And while knowing the problem and working toward a solution is a good thing, it still does not help provide single-bedroom apartments, affordable and quality family dwellings, or single-level maintenance free housing for people who need it now.
A report last year by the Center for Rural Policy and Development found that an increasing number of job vacancies around the state have employers demanding workers, and are blaming the lack of appropriate housing as a significant reason for why they can’t attract more workers.
It’s a sort of “catch 22” for communities like ours: We can’t attract workers to fill jobs, when those workers can find housing, but if we build housing and the jobs don’t come, will we have more vacant buildings?
The last multi-family unit built in International Falls was the Shorewood apartments, constructed in 1979. In 2018, three homes were built in the city, and as of July, no homes had been built in 2019 in the city.
We know the problem, and have some plans, but we need help carrying them out, and we hope we can count on Smith’s assistance as we move forward.