Local voters may already be casting ballots for U.S. senator and U.S. 8th District representative.
Absentee voting began June 26 for the Aug. 11 primary, which will narrow the field of candidates moving on to the Nov. 3 general election. That’s when candidates seeking positions for local school board, city councils and county commissioners will also be elected. Absentee voting for the Nov. 3 general election begins Sept. 18.
That said, candidates from near and far are expected to reach out to local voters seeking support, and we wanted to reiterate how we cover candidates.
As in the past, we will offer readers local candidate’s responses to questions we pose via email or regular. That’s why it’s important that candidates either list an email they regularly check with the Secretary of State’s Office when they file, or by providing us that contact information directly. The responses will be published verbatim — as they were provided to The Journal — to allow readers to see how candidates articulate their positions.
We will not cover fundraisers for candidates. However, should candidates in races for state and federal positions come to Borderland and seek interview opportunities with us, we will try to make that connection to share candidate’s views with readers.
We will provide information to our readers about candidate forums, should those be organized. However, we won’t report on these forums because it is difficult to provide equal and fair coverage of the answers given by each candidate.
As in the past, we have allowed candidates to provide one press release announcing their candidacy. After that, promotion of who to vote for will be considered an advertisement.
In addition, we will continue a policy put in place in 2014, charging $30 to publish letters to the editor from candidates, about candidates, or encouraging people to vote for a candidate.
Letters about candidates and issues will not be published in the edition prior to the election.
Election coverage is not be an exact science, but consistency is important. And we try to apply the same guidelines to all candidates when it comes to news coverage of of elections.