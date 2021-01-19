Knowing if you have COVID-19 could help keep the community's businesses stay open and our kids playing sports and attending classes together in school.
That's why we encourage local folks to bring their family to this week's free mass COVID-19 testing from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at the Bob Walls Memorial Union Hall in International Falls. Appointments are strongly encouraged and could speed your process, but are not required. To sign up, register at Vault Health. Or, just show up. The test will be processed in Minnesota at the saliva lab in Oakdale run by Vault Health and Infinity Biologix. Results will be provided via email in approximately 48-72 hours.
The knowledge we gain from the test results will allow each of us to make responsible and informed decisions about our actions: If you are positive for COVID-19, stay away from people for 10 or more days; if you are negative, continue your activities while wearing a mask, socially distancing and washing your hands often.
The testing offers an opportunity to easily gain knowledge about whether you have COVID-19 and could be unknowingly spreading it to loved ones, family, friends, neighbors, and even people you don't know.
The saliva test requires nothing more than spit. And, Dan Huff, Minnesota Department of Health assistant commissioner for health protection, told The Journal the results are important because half the transmission between people occurs by someone who has no symptoms.
The saliva test is much less intrusive - (it won't make your eyes water, nose run, and head involuntarily jerk back) - than the nasal swab test. However, Huff and others note it takes a little longer to produce the required amount of saliva.
On the day of your test, he encourages people to hydrate well and early, but stop eating, drinking, chewing, and smoking, including gum and mints, at least 30 minutes before the test.
Local leaders encourage families to come, so the generations living together can be tested at the same time.
Thomas Jefferson stated, "knowledge is power," leaving others to wonder, then why is ignorance bliss? Because knowledge brings with it the responsibility to use the information we have for good, while ignorance calls for no action, and simply feels good because nothing is expected of you.
We urge folks to find out if they have COVID-19 in this free and simple opportunity, and then make informed and responsible decisions about their health and the health of their community.