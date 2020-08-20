Uncertain times.
That's one of the ways the last six months could be accurately described.
And it's why school officials far and wide, big and small, public and private have been developing protocol, guidelines and plans on how the school year - at their particular school - will unfold this year.
What is clear is that none of us knew just how the COVID-19 pandemic would roll out when it became apparent it was a serious health threat.
What is, was, and remains unclear is how serious the increase in positive cases will be when school begins. And so school leaders have a lot of unknowns to consider.
We understand that each family considers the pandemic and the dangers of the virus on their own understanding, experiences and circumstances.
Regardless of individual views, schools and the people who lead them are responsible for keeping each and every one of our kids safe from a variety of threats, including illness during a known pandemic.
While it's been frustrating not knowing until just the last few weeks how each school would handle their operations this fall, we should take comfort in knowing the longer it took to make those decisions, the longer each option was considered and vetted.
And we understand it may be frustrating to see one school do something different than another school, but keeping kids healthy and safe is a community effort, and must be decided by local leaders who consider the best interest of staff and students for their particular schools.
Going back to school plans shouldn't be seen as a competition for students, instead it's school leaders figuring out how to best move forward for their individual population, in these ever changing, uncertain times we all live in.