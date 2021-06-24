This marks the final edition of The International Falls Journal, a local community newspaper with a presence for more than 100 years.
Its roots are with The Daily Journal, founded in 1911 and published as a five-days a week newspaper until, just one year short of a century, it became The Journal, a twice-weekly publication. In May 7, 2020, it was published as a Thursday weekly publication.
The name, look and frequency of this publication have, along the times, changed over the years, but the mission to serve this community and serve it with integrity and honesty has not.
Documenting the good, the bad, the ugly and the pretty of a community is part of the role of a community newspaper.
The stories we’ve written over the many years provided facts and explanation of the things happening that affected our lives, that influenced our decisions, and that helped set the course for change. We’ve celebrated the good work, and held people and organizations accountable when they’ve fallen short of the community’s expectations with their actions or inaction.
Past and present staff have been and remain proud to have been part of a successful local tradition of telling with words and pictures the stories of this community, as well as providing news about its people and governments that readers want and need to know, and won’t likely find anywhere else.
Our readers and advertisers have been the driving force that has allowed us to accomplish our mission, and we thank them for their support, their contributions and their encouragement over the years.
In our final edition, we’ve taken a few liberties with our own policies. But it has been done with the best of intentions, as we’d like the last edition to help document what a generous and caring community this can be.
As we come out of this pandemic, more than ever, it will be important to identify and focus on what brings us together and makes us a community, rather than what divides us. It’s the best way to move forward in a positive, product way.
This community has faced and overcome many challenges. And it will continue to do so, with the participation of those who care about the kind of future we want for those here now and to come.
Again, we say thanks to those who have supported us and especially those who have provided constructive criticism.
It’s been a good, sometimes bumpy, and always interesting ride.
-30 LETTER TO THE EDITOR-