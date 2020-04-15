It’s been just over one month that our front page has been dominated by stories associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
These are the stories we feel we have a responsibility to write to share needed information with our readers. We have been offering them free of a subscription in order for more people to access this important information.
In this edition, Page 1 includes good news about the pandemic: The only the local person who has tested positive for the virus — so far — has recovered, Koochiching County Public Health and Human Services Director Kathy LaFrance told the county board Tuesday.
And we wish we didn’t need to tell the rest of the story in today’s edition: Regional doctors say the worst is likely yet to come.
But that also comes with good news: We have experts in the health and public safety community who are preparing for the challenges that the expected surge of cases will bring.
Federal, state, private, and local experts are working together to ensure that all is done to lessen the effects on local communities by having the right people, equipment and plans ready for a surge of patients.
All of their hard work, expertise, and planning cannot take the place, however, of what each of us should feel a responsibility to do: Stay home when possible, avoid physically being within six to 10 feet of one another, wash our hands often, and wear a face mask in public places to protect others.
While it seems many are doing the right thing for the right reason — to help keep this highly contagious virus from spreading — others don’t appear to take it seriously.
Whether it’s because they think they are stronger than the virus, or the media has blown the risk of the virus out of proportion, we urge local folks to heed the warnings of the many health experts who continue to advise us on what to do.
The experts say just because you see no one in the community who appears ill, doesn’t mean it isn’t in your neighborhood.
Instead it may mean that people who are sick are staying home; and/or that people who are infected don’t know it or show it.
Regardless, we ask people to heed the experts advice: Treat everyone you run into as if they’ve got COVID 19.