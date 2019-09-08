Newspaper readers are voters, confirms a National Newspaper Association’s annual readership survey of more than 1,000 people from rural and urban communities across the country.
It’s something that likely came as no surprise to readers and the people who work at community newspapers.
Responses to the survey that 85 percent of community newspaper readers said they are “very likely” to vote in elections this year or in 2020.
Interestingly, that compares to 73 percent of non-readers, said the survey, conducted for NNA by Susquehanna Polling and Research of Harrisburg, Penn.
An addition, the story in Publisher’s Auxiliary written by its managing editor, Kate Richardson, said respondents rated community newspapers as the most trusted source of information about candidates running for public office. She reported community newspapers rated an average of 5.77, and 6.23 among readers. That tops all other medium.
Don’t get us wrong. We’re not blowing our own horn. Each media outlet in small communities play an important role in helping to educate the public. A newspaper allows for a more deeper explanation and exploration of issues and candidates.
But the most important take away of the study is that people who pay attention to the news — whether it be newspaper, and commercial and public radio and television — are more likely to vote than others.
Some voters will exercise their civic right and duty by voting in elections this year, while many, including Borderland voters, will have that opportunity in 2020.
Regardless of the timing, we urge all voters to pay attention to credible and trusted news sources as they begin now to do their homework for upcoming elections.