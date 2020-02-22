Covering elections — similar to crafting legislation — is like making sausage. It may not be an exact science, but consistency is important.
And we will try to apply that same rule when it comes to news coverage of candidates seeking office in the Nov. 3 general election.
Our goal is to provide valuable information about candidates seeking the jobs that will impact all our lives into the future.
Toward that end, we extend appreciation to all candidates who will throw their hat in the ring for one of the many local, state and federal elections.
This year in Minnesota, all voters will see candidates on the November ballot seeking the positions of U.S. president, U.S. senator U.S. representative, state senator, state representative, and judicial seats.
In addition, local voters will vote for councilors and others in November. And while the filing periods for many of these offices don’t open until May and August, the political process has already begun and seems to be moving more quickly this year.
As in the past, we will offer readers local candidate’s responses to our questions in late September or early October. The responses will be published verbatim — as they were provided to The Journal.
We will not cover fundraisers for candidates. However, should candidates in races for state and federal positions come to Borderland and seek interview opportunities with us, we will try to make that connection.
We will also provide information to our readers about candidate forums, should those be organized. However, we won’t report on these forums because it is difficult to provide equal and fair coverage of the answers given by each candidate.
As in the past, we have allowed candidates to provide one press release announcing their candidacy. After that, promotion of who to vote for will be considered an advertisement.
In addition, we will continue a policy put in place in 2014, charging $30 to publish letters to the editor from candidates, about candidates, or encouraging people to vote for a candidate.
Each election offers voters a chance to select a candidate who best represents their views. The information we plan to provide is intended to help voters do their homework in selecting the candidate they believe does just that.