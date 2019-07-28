Much has been written and said in an effort to educate drivers about Minnesota’s hands-free law that goes into effect Thursday.
But another new law goes into effect that same day in our great state that people should also know about: an expansion of the Minnesota Clear Indoor Air Act that prohibits the use of e-cigarettes in workplaces where smoking is already banned.
The law makes it illegal to use an e-cigarette aerosol in public places like restaurants, bars and stores. Until now, only half of Minnesotans have been covered by local policies that prohibit e-cigarette use in those indoor spaces, notes Minnesotans for a Smoke-Free Generation, a coalition of more than 60 organizations that share a common goal of saving Minnesota youth from a lifetime of addiction to tobacco.
The coalition supports policies that reduce youth smoking and nicotine addiction, including increasing tobacco prices; raising the tobacco sale age to 21; limiting access to candy-, fruit- and menthol-flavored tobacco; and funding tobacco prevention and cessation programs.
Kudos to members of the Minnesota Legislature, and other supporters, who recognize that smoking of any kind can lead to a lifetime of addiction and all that goes along with it, including health concerns, financial impacts and the idea of passing the tradition to the next generation of the family.
After all, if our youth see our community’s adults smoking e-cigarettes in public places, it appears acceptable and safe, despite the facts that tobacco use remains Minnesota’s leading cause of preventable death and disease, taking the lives of more than 6,300 Minnesotans every year and costing an estimated $7 billion annually.
Minnesotans for a Smoke-Free Generation also reports that, to date, 18 states and 40 Minnesota cities and counties have adopted Tobacco 21 policies. The organization maintains that raising the tobacco sale age to 21 will help reduce youth smoking and save lives, since 95 percent of addicted adult smokers started before age 21. The National Academy of Medicine estimates that Tobacco 21 would reduce smoking among 15-to-17-year-olds by 25 percent.
It makes sense that such changes are being considered. And it makes sense for sustainable funding be used for tobacco prevention. ClearWay Minnesota, a major funder of such programs, comes to the end of its limited life by 2022.
Last year, Minnesota took in more than $750 million in smoking lawsuit settlement fees and tobacco taxes – yet less than 1 percent of that was used for tobacco prevention or cessation.
It’s time to put our money where our e-cigarettes should not be and provide sustainable funding to helping Minnesota change its attitudes and laws about smoking.