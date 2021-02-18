We may disagree with your views, but we'll support your right to hold them and express them.
We may even disagree with the way you choose to express your views, but we will still support your right of expression. We've visited this idea in this space in the past, and as an American newspaper well probably do it again, and again.
In earlier discussions here, we said while we wouldn't necessarily encourage burning, holding fists high or kneeling in front of the American flag, but will defend your right to do it.
A discussion in the community about a flags leads us to say it again: We wouldn’t encourage use profanity to express your views, but we will defend your right to do it.
And we would not encourage the use of profanity in our family newspaper, displayed on a publicly viewed privately owned wall, or even on a sign or a flag on your own property that is easily viewed by the public.
Some, even many of us in our younger years, might consider the kind of profanity of which we speak just words. But others may be concerned about their children wondering about the word and whether it's OK for them to use it. After all, it's on a flag.
Clearly, everyone has a right to their views, and a right to express them, but expressing them with profanity does not strengthen the point you had hoped to make. Instead, it can turn people - for what ever their reason - away from the expression of your views.
Like we said before, we will always defend Americans' right to express their views, even when we can't defend the way it is expressed, regardless of whether we support or agree with the view, itself
Freedom of expression — among the rights guaranteed in the First Amendment to the United States Constitution — is what Americans have fought and died for.
As Americans, these are the rights that set us apart from other countries. But also as Americans, we encourage the expressing our views with the use words that will that will prompt and further healthy discussions about our freedoms.