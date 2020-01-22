The election season is in full swing. And there are only 286 days until Nov. 3, when voters will decide who will lead us into the future.
The Federal Election Commission is an independent regulatory agency created by Congress in 1975 to administer and enforce the Federal Elections Campaign Act. In other words, the FEC serves as a watchdog, responsible for disclosing campaign finance information, enforcing limits and prohibitions on contributions, and overseeing the public funding of presidential elections.
A pretty important gig for the commission’s six members, who are appointed by the president and confirmed by the Senate.
Problem is, there is no quorum now. After Vice Chairman Matthew Petersen resigned Aug. 31, the FEC has three members. The minimum number of members that must be present to make the agency’s decisions official — known as a quorum — is four.
That means that in a presidential election year, when questions are already being raised about campaign finances and public funding, the agency can make no real decisions.
The FEC will continue to make campaign finance documents available to the public and issue recommendations regarding campaign finance complaints. But it is not able to vote formally and officially on recommendations until a quorum is established.
Added to the concern about the lack of a quorum is that the terms of the three FEC members have expired. Each member serves six-year terms, with two seats up for appointment every two years. To prevent partisanship, no more than three members can be of the same political party. The chairs of the commission serve one-year terms.
Sadly, appointing members to the FEC, may not be a top priority in Washington DC now, but perhaps it should be.
With the Nov. 3 general election not long off, we urge our federal delegation to very soon add appointing members to the FEC to their to-do lists.